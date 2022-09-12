CHURCH BRIEFS

The Chronicle Express

First it was a whisper. Then it became the dull background sound of waves crashing on the shore in the distance, or a truck on a distant highway. Most recently, it is a roar. The Changing Church. At St. Mark’s, we have a new priest. And with that comes change. Will the services be the same? Will the lay leadership maintain their roles? What if Columba wants to change something significant – maybe music, or types or timing of fellowship?

It is not just St. Mark's. Churches throughout the world are changing. There has been a significant decline in church attendance through the years. It matters not if the church is Roman Catholic, Episcopalian, Baptist – or even a Synagogue or Mosque. Active members are strong and dedicated, but the number of active members or active families has been on a steady decline since the 60’s. Oh, there are reasons given – the rise of Sunday Sports. The families focus on rest after a seemingly longer week.

Then of course, there was Covid-19. Talk about change! From Zoom to Facebook Live to recorded on YouTube and watched later. The face of “Church”, as we knew it, became unrecognizable. For centuries, the measure of a church and its success was based on the number of attendees at Sunday Services. At the end of the year, a report was submitted showing the increase or decrease from the previous years and looked at in the context of historical data over the years. But how do you count now? How do you count the people home watching live? How do you factor those who watch a service more than once because the loved the sermon or message and wanted to hear it again to make sure that heard exactly what was being said? How do you count the people who did not “attend” a single online service, but spent hours at the church painting (alone) or working at home on a project that would benefit the church?

The question after Covid seems to be less “How do you count,” and more “Do you count?” What does being an active member of a church mean today? What even, does a church look like? A large community church recently sold their building and rented a storefront. Sacrilegious? Definitely not. Maybe that is exactly what that congregation needed to be more present and more welcoming to the surrounding community. This is not a suggestion to sell buildings and rent storefronts. This is a question about what does “Church” look like to you? How does “Church” respond to change in a meaningful, sustainable, way – not just for the individual, but for the congregation, and the larger community beyond that.

Make no mistake. Change is not coming. Change has arrived. St. Mark's is fortunate that like many, we have a wonderful core of regular attendees and participants. We are always looking to grow and change and continue to thrive. We invite you to join us at our weekly service on Sunday at 9 a.m. We also invite you to join us in this conversation. What does “Church” look like to you?

For several years, the sign outside St. Mark’s Episcopal Church has been a source of information about parish doings (Blessing of Backpacks, times of Christmas and Holy Week services, etc.), and exhortations to passersby for the general good (“You Can Be Anything: Be Kind!” and “The Jesus Movement: Love Your Neighbor and Change the World”). There have also been signs simply intended to make people laugh (and think about it later): (“It’s Okay to Fall Apart; Tacos Do and We Still Love Them”) and our pre-Lent reminder about Ash Wednesday: (“Get Your Ash In Church”).

This past month the sign has displayed this message: “R.I.P. Chronicle Express; Shame on You Gannett.” That was one side – the other side of the sign said “R.I.P. Chronicle Express; Thanks, John C!“ The latter was a note of gratitude to John Christensen, one of St. Mark’s family, and the last staffer for the paper. He ran a one-room news-center for the community these past few years, and like the captain on the Titanic, he chose not to desert the sinking ship.

St. Mark’s, like many other churches, has had a continuous relationship with the local newspapers, including the Chronicle-Express. Our beginning was noted in the local paper in 1826 and there are brief and not so brief mentions of our parish throughout those almost 200 years. Many of those pages, up to mid September 2022, are or will be available on microfilms at various offices or online at New York Historic Newspapers. That is very lucky, because it is essential to know what has happened before so we can plan for the future. But what will happen now? Where will find information about what happens in Penn Yan and the surrounding communities after the middle of this month?

A recent article about this situation was written by members of the Penn Yan Action Coalition, many of whom are St. Mark’s parishioners. They express their concern about our county becoming a news desert, and they strongly urge residents to support the two remaining news outlets for our county, the Observer-Review (Dundee) and the Finger Lakes Times (Geneva). The article mentions the possibility of a public meeting to discuss what we can do to deal with this dismal state of affairs.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will support efforts to keep our county residents well-informed. Stay tuned, visit our website at https://www.stmarkspennyan.org and in the meantime, please join us for our Sunday services at 9 a.m., where our Eucharist now includes wine as well as home-baked bread.

Prayers to the entire family of Carol Pinneo, whom we will miss so much. She and Dick attended our church for years, and Carol enjoyed singing in the choir. We will miss her friendship and kind ways. Our choir dedicated an anthem in her memory this Sunday.

Our scripture lesson this week was from 1 Samuel 17: 45-50, about David and Goliath. This story is based on fear. David ran towards the battle line and used a slingshot which struck a Philistine on the forehead with a stone. This speaks of the power of God between David and Goliath, over the power of men. David was a shepherd boy with a slingshot and a few pebbles, against a giant Philistine. God gave strength to the weak, who had no sword.

Pastor Sandi asked us what drives our fear, and what is our slingshot and pebbles? David’s slingshot was his faith. God was with him. Faith overcame evil.

This will be the last Chronicle-Express BPUMC article from my pen, unless at some point our local paper can be saved. Nearly nine years ago, I took over writing this column and taking pictures to send for weekly publication. This came about after the untimely death of my predecessor, Kathy Burdick, who had written the weekly column for several years. Waneta Nielsen came to me asking me to take over, and after a week of prayer and thought, I took over the job!

It has been a privilege to provide the weekly comings and goings of our congregation members and a snippet of our weekly Sunday services. This column has covered both sad and happy times- losses and deaths of members and families, and also the joys of accomplishments, graduations, births, marriages, travels, and our fun and social events. Gwen Chamberlain and John Christiansen both did fabulous jobs in making sure this column went off to print every week, and our Phil Pearce also made sure to put the column on our church website following publication in the newspaper.

Nothing can take the place of a local paper. I will miss not only the church columns, but the history, sporting events, feature stories and community news that the Chronicle Express has provided. I am hoping that someone can muster up a mechanism where our local news and columns like this can be shared. Until then, this is your reporter, Joyce Wiedrich, signing off with a big thank you to the entire Chronicle Express staff for years of service, and allowing me to share our little country church with the Yates County community and beyond.

Peace, love, God Bless, and be well!

It was a blessing to be able to host another drive-thru chicken barbeque on Labor Day weekend. We had such fun working together and chatting with everyone who came to purchase meals! We even had another visit from our “chicken” who greeted everyone who came. The day was a great success. Thank you to all who made it possible – those who cooked, those who set everything up, those who served, those who cleaned up and especially those who came to pick up meals!

It has also been a blessing for us to have been able to let our community know what is going on with our church each week through this column. We will sadly no longer be able to communicate this way due to the newspaper being shut down. Many thanks to John Christensen and others in the past who have kept it going this long. We will miss it!

We are exploring other options for getting our news out, but in the meantime, we will try to keep our website (www.branchportumc.org) updated and there’s always Facebook (Branchport United Methodist Church) and our sign out front of the church. Of course, the best way to stay in touch with us is to come visit us on Sunday mornings at 10:45!

There is an idiom suggesting one should always “end things on a high note.” FPC’s final Church Brief will focus on the occasion of Reverend Paul Malles’ 20th anniversary as the Pastor of FPC. On October 15, FPC will celebrate with a delicious turkey dinner at the church. We look forward to filling Crosier Hall to give thanks for the presence of Pastor Paul and Linda. To present a more complete picture of Paul’s twenty years of service with FPC we’ve solicited comments not only from our congregation but also local clergy and other not-for-profit community agencies with whom Pastor Paul has worked. The responses were all full of praise for the dedication Pastor Paul has shown to our extended community.

First a little background. In early 2002, FPC had been going through a period of great change and conducted an extensive search to identify the right Pastor for us. Paul, a native of Illinois, was called as our new Pastor and his Installation took place that December. By June of 2003 his new bride, Linda, joined him in Penn Yan and immediately they became “Team Malles.” With Paul’s youthful exuberance, willingness to listen and implement new ideas, a positive attitude and team building goals, FPC soon experienced a renewed harmony and balance. Growth followed and a sense of family developed within our walls. Fast forward to these last three tumultuous years worldwide. Major changes have been required again, this time involving all houses of worship and every other public institution. As the decade began, it has been dubbed “the new normal.” FPC’s Committees are navigating what will become our church’s “new normal” and Pastor Paul provides that steady level of stability.

What traits are important for a good Pastor? The Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 6:3-10, a list that is frequently cited as providing a powerful ministry. It states that one making a commitment to serve God must, “commend themselves in every way to exhibit purity, knowledge, patience, kindness, genuine love, truthful speech and to honor God above all else.” In addition to those traits just mentioned, our Pastor Paul has other attributes in common with his Apostle namesake. Pastor Paul is well educated, well read and an excellent writer, with an extensive knowledge of theology. Though Paul the Apostle has writers credit for chapters in Bible, Pastor Paul has written about 1,000 sermons in his 20 years at FPC, which is no small feat or easy task! One of our congregants commented, “I very often hear a message in Paul’s sermon that resonates with me all week.” Pastor Paul, like the Apostle, also has excellent listening skills. He digests information and carefully considers his response. The two Paul’s have also prioritized their relationship with God and exemplify it by how they’ve conducted their lives and work to teach and care for others.

When comments began coming in about Pastor Paul, many community leaders responded about their interactions. Several agency leaders wrote of their appreciation at having Pastor Paul serve on their Board of Directors, sometimes for multiple years. Others commented of his ongoing dedication to local community programs and his generosity with his time. Paul makes these organizations feel that their programs are important and appreciated by others. A few local clergy mentioned Paul’s enthusiasm to engage and participate in multi-denominational activities. These include the Lenten luncheon series, outdoor summer services and charitable events such as Krossin’ Keuka or the Hope Walk. There was one humorous story about Paul, early in his FPC career, participating in a fundraiser along with other local clergymen, at the Black Rock Speedway called the “Faster Pastor Race.” Apparently, at some point, Paul’s car caught on fire but that did not deter him, he kept right on racing. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Can you even imagine such an event today? Obviously, God was watching over that race!

Our congregation’s memories and stories alone would fill a book. Some were flattering, many were emotional and very touching and a few even funny. Many descriptive words or phrases appeared over and over. Every newer member within the last several years, who initially came as a visitor, answered that they had been made to feel so welcome and the atmosphere was warm. Paul and Linda made the effort to meet them and personally welcome them which in turn made them feel special, like part of the family. People mentioned Paul’s ability to connect with all ages and types of people. Many stated, he always maintains a positive outlook and finds something good in every situation. Being soft spoken, Paul exudes a calm demeanor and makes people feel comfortable. Then there is his never ending patience and kindness. When his viewpoint differs with others, Paul uses factual information to support his position and works hard to find the middle ground. One of the people in the weekly Bible Study group said, “Paul is never dismissive of any question people ask and if he doesn’t know an answer he will find it and get back to you. He treats people with respect.”

Here are just a few examples of the varied stories showing Pastor Paul’s level of commitment; Paul’s arrival at many a hospital, as early as 5 a.m., to be able to say a prayer with a congregant before they undergo surgery, then following up with regular visits and phone calls during recovery. Going to a hospital very late one night to sit and hold the hand of a congregant’s spouse while reading scriptures and praying at the end of the spouse’s life, “it brought me great peace.” Day or night, weekends, even on a Sunday right after a service, Paul makes the time to be there. Under certain circumstances, Linda accompanies him. Several people wrote about funerals and celebrations of life. They said these services were made all the more special because Paul knew and incorporated personal details about the loved one’s life and took time afterwards to speak with every family member in attendance to share a moment or memory. One person even shared that during a personal crisis, “Besides God, I only felt comfortable talking to Paul because I knew he would be discreet and would keep my information private.” That is a testament to another of Paul’s traits, his integrity.

He and Linda are loved by the children in our church too. Linda’s background in early child learning makes her the perfect leader in Sunday school or rocking babies in the nursery, where ever she is needed. Pastor Paul often brings the young children up to the front of the sanctuary early in the service. Then he’ll sit on the steps to talk with them on their level. One grandmother remarked, “My grandson called Pastor Paul his very best friend for several years!” Paul agreed to help one young father coach a T-Ball team of five year olds and “he did it with passion and enthusiasm just like he does everything.” Our young adults have called Pastor Paul genuine, encouraging and supportive of their goals. One even remarked, “Paul holds our church together.” That certainly says it all.

FPC has called 28 ministers since its initial founding in 1820. Paul is the fourth longest serving pastor in the church’s history. It was pointed out by one of the local clergy he now has tenure in Penn Yan. Who knows, maybe Pastor Paul will break the record of 37 years, set in 1910 by Rev. D. H. Palmer. Our current congregation feels strongly that Pastor Paul is among the best! One person stated, “Paul Malles is one of the most caring people on the face of the earth.” FPC is certainly hopeful that Paul and Linda will remain in our midst in the coming years. The fact remains, however, change is inevitable. Therefore, our congregation feels blessed that we have been able to share 20 years with Paul and Linda. God provides us with a new beginning every day. It is up to each of us to end it on a high note. Amen.

On this beautiful morning Pastor Kim asked us "why are you here?" As we all could be anywhere, doing so many other things ... why be at Milo Center UMC this morning?

We may all have different reasons, but the end result is that we need to be in the space of our Lord within our little country church and worship together. Our faith journeys are all transforming just as clay in a potter's hand. A visit with God daily or even weekly while attending service may be necessary to mold us new and whole again. Discipleship changes you from the inside out. You see the world through new eyes, the eyes of Jesus. Love those around you and do what you can, when you can. Celebrate Jesus with us at 9am Sundays, all are welcome.

September Birthday blessings to Joyce Rector, Kole Kerrick, Kayla Andersen, Chris Koek, Maddison Kerrick, and Ryan Hallings. Happy Anniversary to Robin and Lester Travis and Jessica and Brian Fish. Prayers for strength to Marjorie Swarthout as she deals with medical issues. Much success to our students and their educators. Many thanks and best wishes to John Christensen. We appreciate you!

LeTourneau Christian Center is hosting a Homeschool Hullabaloo Sept. 29 from 2-4 p.m. Let’s kick off the 2022-2023 school year with a homeschool gathering! This event is for homeschool students ages 5-18. Weather permitting, the students will be enjoying several outdoor activities, reconnecting with friends and having an absolute blast. We will also have a brief time studying God’s Word and of course, enjoying a spectacular LeTourneau mega cookie.

Learn more at www.letcc.org/events/