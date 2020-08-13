Police reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Destiny M. Austin, 23, of Water St., Dundee, was arrested July 30 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies following investigation with the Dept. of Social Services and Child Protective Services of a July 24 incident where a child in her care wandered from the residence and was found on a public street by good Samaritans. Austin was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and was released with an appearance ticket for Starkey Town Court.

A two-car accident occurred at 7:57 a.m. Aug. 5 at the intersection of Lovejoy and Baldwin Roads in the town of Benton. Yates County Deputies report Hazel L. Hoose, 66, of Guyanoga Road, Branchport, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the vehicle of Jordan J. Bodine, 23, of Canandaigua. Benton and Bellona Fire Depts., Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, and Yates County Emergency Management responded. Both drivers were checked over at the scene. Hoose was taken to Geneva General Hospital with a wrist injury. She will be cited for the failure to stop.

Raymond Galligan, 74, of County Road 75, Prattsburgh, was arrested Aug. 6 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for driving with a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle. Once stopped, he refused to cooperate with Officers, attempted to leave the scene, and physically resisted arrest. He was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with a suspended registration, and driving without insurance. He was later released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Robert Clark, 54, of Hollister St., Dundee, was arrested Aug. 6 by Yates County Deputies for issuing a bad check to a business in the town of Benton. He was released with a criminal summons to Benton Town Court.

Penn Yan Police rescued another drug overdose victim Aug. 6 when they were called to a village residence at 8:34 p.m. They found the 27-year-old lying on the bathroom floor with a hypodermic syringe at their feet. Officers moved the person to a safe position, and administered four doses of Narcan to revive the victim. Penn Yan Ambulance Corps responded and took the person to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment, while Police secured the drugs and related paraphernalia at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Police Chief Thomas Dunham reports PYPD have responded to eight overdose calls this year. Of those eight calls, four were females and four were males, ranging from 21 to 70 years old. Two of of the calls ended up being fatal: one female and one male.

Brandon L. Miller, 20, of Penn Yan, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Aug. 8 by N.Y. State Troopers responding to a disturbance in the town of Bath. Miller was charged with 2nd degree obstruction and resisting arrest, and was later released with appearance tickets for Bath Town Court.