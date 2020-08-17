Free school supplies for all Yates Co. students

PENN YAN – Once again, Milly’s Pantry will be giving away free school supplies for the anticipated 2020–’21 school year. “Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, distribution of school supplies will be different this year. All grade level bags will be packed with the necessary supplies and ready for pick-up,” say the organizers.

The free school supplies for Yates County students are beiing distributed from August 17–21 from 8 a.m. to noon and 3:30–7 p.m. at The Pinwheel Market located at 19 Main St. in Penn Yan.

Distribution dates may be extended due to COVID regulations. Milly’s is offering curb-side pick-up at the rear of the building. Just pull up during distribution times and state the grade levels of the students in your household, and the school bags will be given to you. You may also enter the Cafe side of the Market to pick-up the needed grade level school bags. If you are unable to make distribution due to transportation limitations, please call Loretta Corey at (585) 330-3598 during the distribution dates/times and they will make plans for delivery.

One of the largest contributors to the program was KanPak and the GSF Foundation’s Penn Yan committee which donated 1,400 backpacks to the children in and around Penn Yan as part of its annual Back(pack) to School program.

Working with Milly’s Pantry, KanPak volunteers helped stuff the backpacks with supplies and distributed throughout seven school districts within Yates County and surrounding areas such as Ontario County, Schuyler County, Steuben County (200 backpacks per district).

This national Foundation program is aimed to equip students with school supplies to alleviate the financial strain that the new school year puts on families, especially during a global pandemic.

In total, the program has donated 137,000 backpacks filled with school supplies across the U.S. since 2002. GSF is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, servicing approximately 120,000 restaurants in more than 40 countries from its 40+ locations on five continents, feeding five billion people daily. The GSF Foundation is funded and run by GSF associate volunteers. Its primary goal is to improve the lives of children and families in need in the areas where GSF associates live and work. Over the years, GSF Foundation has continued to increase their donation efforts by donating more backpacks than the year before.