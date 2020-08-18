Hochul visits Laurentide Beer Co.

PENN YAN — Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul paid an impromptu visit to Penn Yan last Wednesday stopping at the Laurentide Beer Co. to see the progress made by one of the Downtown Revitalization Grant winners. Greeting her there were owners Tracy and Marla Hedworth, Mayor Leigh MacKerchar, Yates County Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock and Administrator/Treasurer Nonie Flynn, as well as the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center’s CEO Steve Griffin and Economic Development Specialist Mike Lipari.

Hochul had also visited Watkins Glen for a round table discussion of the local economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of events at Watkins Glen International Speedway.

Photos by Lucas Day, WFLR/Chronicle-Express