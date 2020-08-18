Hope Walk 2020 walks on!

PENN YAN – The Hope Walk of Yates County (HWYC) is hosting its yearly main fundraising event Saturday, August 22 to raise money for cancer support services for Yates County residents.

There are lots of ways to get involved with The Hope Walk of Yates County. Helping those in need in your community can open the door to incredibly rewarding experiences both for you and those you serve.

“We couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers and sponsors,” says organizer Marty Shipman. “Join a team, make a tax-deductible donation or participate in a fundraising event to help those suffering in your community.”

All money raised will stay in Yates County. The event will take place behind the Yates Community Center located at 467 North Main Street, Penn Yan.

The Opening Ceremony starts at 4 p.m., Survivors Ceremony 6 p.m., Hope Bag Lighting Ceremonies 9:30 p.m., and the closing ceremony at 11 p.m. For more information, email the hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com, call 607-283-HOPE (4673), look for them on Facebook or the web at www.hopewalkofyatescounty.org.

In the early fall of 2015, a group of community members, passionate about cancer support services in Yates County, came together to raise money and awareness for people in our community. In the past, 100% of all money raised has been sent out of Yates County. With that information in hand Dusty Baker, Ron Miller, Pat Moravec, Kevin Murphy, Cindy Murphy, Alicia Parkhurst, Dawn Shipman, and Marty Shipman put their heads together to develop a new plan to ensure the money raised stayed in Yates County for those in our community who need cancer support.

In 2016 the 1st relay type event called “The Hope Walk” was held with huge success. Over the next three years, the Hope Walk of Yates County has added several additional services to its program. Services such as issuing Grants to Yates County residents (up to $500) to help cover the medical cost associated with cancer, hair care service, head covering service, up to 6 months membership at the Yates Community Center, one private session with a personal trainer, gas assistance, cancer screening, assistance to find healthcare, and cancer support groups.