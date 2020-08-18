Police reports for the week of August 19

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Tiffany M. Hughes, 42, of Lisbon Ave., Buffalo, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) for driving with a suspended license, and parking on a highway Aug. 7 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was released with appearance tickets for Barrington Town Court.

Olajuwan M. Mclamore, 24, of Rochester, was charged with 3rd degree AUO and failure to keep right Aug. 8 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Teresa E. Ryan, 42, of Goose St., Stanley, was charged with driving with a suspended registration Aug. 10 by the Penn Yan Police. She was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Alyssa N. Reynolds, 21, of Geneva, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop. Officers had prior knowledge of Reynolds’ license was suspended for failure to pay fine out of Benton Town Court in 2019. She was charged with 3rd degree AUO and will appear in village court later.

Steven E. Robinson Jr., 29, of Rochester, was arrested Aug. 11 by Penn Yan Police on a Superior Court warrant for two counts each of 3rd degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felonies). Robinson allegedly sold cocaine to an agent of Penn Yan Police on two dates in 2019 and 2020. He was arraigned in Yates County Court and was released under requirements of N.Y.S. bail reform law.

August 11, Penn Yan Police responded to a call of a missing elderly adult who suffers with dementia and who had left her home approximately a half hour earlier on foot without notifying anyone of where she was going. Officers began checking the area and knocking on neighbors doors. After not being able to locate the woman, Police called in assistance from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Penn Yan Ambulance, Penn Yan Fire Department, Yates County Emergency Management, and neighbors. After approximately one and a half hours of searching the woman was located unharmed at a local establishment. She had simply decided to go for a walk without notifying family, and was transported home by Police. The Police Department expresses their thanks to the family and everyone who assisted in finding the woman safely.

Donald J. Rumsey, 43, of Branchport, was was charged by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration Aug. 11. He was issued a ticket for village court and released.

Zachary R. Staudenmayer, 24, of Penn Yan, was charged by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license Aug. 12. He was issued a ticket for village court and released.

Joshua A. Rosenbloom, 48, of Hammondsport, was charged by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration Aug. 13. He was issued a ticket for village court and released.

Tracie A. Wahl, 49, of Liberty St., Penn Yan, was arrested Aug. 14 by Penn Yan Police on a Superior Court arrest warrant after she was indicted by a Yates County grand jury on drug sale charges. On two dates in 2020, Wahl allegedly sold opioids and amphetamines to an agent of Penn Yan Police. She was charged with 3rd degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felonies), 5th degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and 5th degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (class D felonies). Wahl was arraigned by Yates County Court where she was released as required by N.Y.S. bail reform laws.

Robert W. Parish, 34, of Wagener St., Penn Yan, was arrested Aug. 15 by Penn Yan Police investigating a complaint that he had failed to return a borrowed pickup truck the day before. Police discovered the truck abandoned on Outlet Road just outside the village several hours later. Investigation showed Parish had driven while his license was suspended. He was charged with 3rd degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and 2nd degree AUO, and was released with tickets for village court.

Zachary M Lombart, 26, of Rochester, was charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana Aug. 15 by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Anna M. Viele, 53, of Elmira, was charged by Penn Yan Police with driving with a suspended registration Aug. 15. She was released with an appearance ticket.

Mark E. Dean, 45, of Penn Yan, was arrested Aug. 15 by Penn Yan Police on a Superior Court arrest warrant after he was indicted by a Yates County grand jury on drug sale charges. It is alleged that Dean sold suboxone to agents of the Penn Yan Police Department. He was charged with 4th degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (class C felony) and 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Class D felony). He was arraigned in Yates County Court where he was released as required by the N.Y.S. Bail Reform Act.