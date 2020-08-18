Public input sought for Seneca-Keuka Watershed Plan

The Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan project board invite the public to join them at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 for the first of three public outreach and participation sessions.

Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan Public Session No. 01

The public outreach sessions provide watershed community members with an opportunity to learn about and participate in development of the plan. The first session will cover the following topics:

• The Nine Element Plan framework

• The work being done to characterize the current conditions in the watershed

• The vision and goals that will guide our actions

• The modeling tools being used to help guide the process.

Although familiarity with the project and Nine Element plans in general is not needed to participate, additional project material can be found on the 9E webpage.

Successful development of the Nine Element Plan requires feedback from the community to lead to actionable outcomes that can protect and restore the watershed resources. For this reason the board strongly hopes you will consider joining us.

The Board includes: Mark Venuti, Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization (SWIO); Steve Butchko, Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative (KWIC); Dan Corbett, Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association (SLPWA); and Mark Morris, Keuka Lake Association (KLA).