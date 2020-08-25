College notes

RIT’s 2019–2020 graduates

Rochester

The Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-2020 academic year. A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020. The following local residents received degrees:

• Sarah Kordiyak, of Naples, received a BS in electrical engineering.

• Hattie Warren, of Naples, received a BS in applied arts and sciences.

• Ashley Gleason, of Penn Yan, received a BS in biomedical sciences.

Katey Lincoln wins Thompson Health Guild Scholarship

Canandaigua

The Thompson Health Guild recently awarded Katey Lincoln, of Naples Central School, as the recipient of the Gerry North Memorial Scholarship. She is pursuing a master’s degree in the physician assistant program at Daemen College in Amherst, N.Y.

Scholarships to five 2020 high school graduates

This is one of five scholarships awarded by the guild, each worth $2,000 given to a recipient registered in a health-related field who must successfully complete their first college semester with the intent to study the second semester in a health-related field.

The Thompson Health Guild is the auxiliary of UR Medicine Thompson Health, fundraising for the nonprofit organization in order to support capital campaigns, purchase medical equipment and offer programs for hospital patients, nursing home residents, staff members and community members. The scholarships are among the guild’s annual traditions. This year, the Guild added the Gail D. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship, honoring a guild board member who passed away in 2019.

Dean’s List: Nazareth College

Rochester

Nazareth College is proud to announce that Anna Vogel, of Hammondsport, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester.

A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.