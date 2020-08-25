EMS staff needed; free training courses offered

Finger Lakes

Volunteers and paid staff are much needed at your local Ambulance or Rescue Squads. Free training and college credits may be available for those who qualify. Now is the time to step forward and become one ofthe essential workers that hold our emergency medical services together.

The Finger Lakes Regional EMS Council in affiliation with Finger Lakes Community College, is sponsoring the following courses throughout the Finger Lakes Region for fall 2020:

• Certified First Responder Original and Refresher-Phelps Ambulance, Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 8.

• Basic EMT Original and Refresher-FLCC Geneva Campus, Mondays and Thursday evenings.

beginning Aug. 31.

• Basic EMT Original and Refresher-Cheshire Fire Department, Sundays, beginning Sept. 13.

• Basic EMT Original and Refresher-Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, Mondays and Wednesday evenings, beginning Aug. 31

• Basic EMT Refresher and Basic Core -Phelps Ambulance, Tuesday evenings, beginning Sept. 8.

• AEMT Original and Refresher-FLCC Geneva Campus, Sundays, beginning Sept. 20.

For further info, dates, and times, call the Council offices at 1-800-357-3672 or 315-789-0108 or check our web site at FLREMSC.ORG.