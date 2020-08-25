History Center Goes Digital

The Yates County History Center has begun to post its educational events to the video hosting platform, Vimeo.

Two of the lectures available for free viewing were part of the Revolutionary War digital conference offered at the end of July, sponsored by Johnson-Costello American Legion Post #355 in Penn Yan.

YCHC Director Tricia Noel speaks in “Immigrants Who Got the Job Done: Foreign Fighters in the American Revolution,” including General LaFayette and Baron von Steuben. Local Daughters of the American Revolution regent Ellen Chirco’s lecture on the Revolutionary War Veterans of Yates County is also available for viewing.

The public is also invited to enjoy a two-part presentation by Keuka Lake Renegade’s members Merrill and Denny Race, Jack Close, and Leon Gavigan. The “Outdoor Cooking” presentation features a 1750s-era encampment complete with tent, period costuming and authentic living quarters. Several dishes are prepared on the fire with plenty of information and recipes shared. This two-part presentation was made possible by the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Auburn Public Theater’s Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants Program.

Coming on September 5 to the History Center’s Vimeo channel, is a timely lecture by Noel on the history of inoculations and vaccines.

In celebration of N.Y.S. Path Through History weekend Oct. 10 & 11, the History Center will present “A Walk Through Yates County History” on Vimeo. This annual event features stories of historic figures who now rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan. This year local, volunteer actors will bring stories of Abraham Wagener, Frankie Merson, Julia Sheppard, Susannah Hatmaker, and John Thomas to life. Their stories touch on topics like the Spanish Flu, Women’s Suffrage, the Underground Railroad, and more.

To access the Yates County History Center’s Vimeo channel and enjoy these educational presentations, go to their website, www.yatespast.org and click the link on the homepage. If you enjoy these video events, please consider a donation to the YCHC at 107 Chapel St, Penn Yan.

The History Center is open by appointment Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. with a wide variety of exhibits including A Dangerous Freedom: Abolitionists, Freedom Seekers, and the Underground Railroad in Yates County. Call 315-536-7318 for an appointment or for more information.