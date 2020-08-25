Police reports for 8/23 and 8/26

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

An underage drinking party with about 50 people was broken up by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO) responding to a noise complaint at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 9 at the residence of Todd Quarterman, 52, of Sunnyside Estates in Middlesex. He was charged with 2nd degree criminal nuisance, and will answer in Italy Town Court.

Tristan Head, 23, of Sunnyside Estates, Middlesex, was arrested Aug. 15 by YCSO responding to a campsite larceny committed by two men. Head fit the description given by the victim of one of the suspects, and was also found in possession of LSD. He was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, and was released with appearance tickets for Italy Town Court.

Tegan R. Charbonneau, 31, was arrested Aug. 17 by PYPD after being stopped for driving erratically. Showing signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety tests, she was taken into custody. A quantity of marijuana was also found in her vehicle. She was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for a blood draw, and was charged with common law DWI, 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to signal, failure to maintain lane, and obstructed driver’s view. Additional charges are pending.

A one-car rollover accident occurred Aug. 17 on Williams Hill Road in Jerusalem. Chad Druker, 50, of Coates Road, Penn Yan, was driving a three-wheeled autocycle with passenger Stacey Thorton, 43, same address, when he lost control on wet pavement, went off the road, struck a tree, and overturned. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies (YCSO), Branchport Fire Dept., Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, and Medic 55 responded, and found both occupants out of the vehicle. Both were taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

John Colleran, 69, of Penn Yan was arrested Aug. 19 by State Troopers for drunk driving on Route 14 in Torrey where he was stopped for having only one headlight. Colleran told police that he had hit a deer on his way home and was just trying to get to his residence. The vehicle was missing the headlight, several body parts and the bumper was rubbing on the front tire making it unsafe to drive. Smelling of alcohol, Colleran was unable to complete roadside sobriety tests and was taken into custody. A breath test at the Dundee station showed his BAC was .11%. Colleran was issued a ticket to appear in Torrey Town Court, and was released to a third party. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted with the arrest, and the vehicle was towed by JR’s garage.

Joshua P. Stein, 23, of Bridge St., Corning, was arrested Aug. 19 by YCSO after a one-car crash on Millard St. in Dundee. Failing field sobriety tests, he was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Hospital for a blood draw, and was charged with DWI by drugs. He will answer in Starkey Town Court later.

Angelika Vazquez, 22, of Bath Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Aug. 19 by PYPD responding to a domestic incident. She allegedly damaged property and subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. She was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and 2nd degree harassment, and was held at the Yates County Jail for arraignment.

Mahlon A. Peachey, 38, of Roy Road, Penn Yan, was arrested as a fugitive from justice Aug. 20 by YCSO following a joint investigation with N.Y. State Police and Vermont State Police. An amber Alert was issued from Westminster, Vt. on four children under age 18 who were removed from the state without parental consent. All were found safe and returned to their mother. Peachey was charged with custodial interference as a felony, and was held at the county jail for arraignment.

Leonardo Chavez-Gonzalez, 21, of Penn Yan, was arrested Aug. 22 by PYPD after being stopped for driving erratically. Showing signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody for a chemical test. He was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, speed not reasonable or prudent, and failure to keep right. He was later released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Michael J. Mahunik and Chastity Schorp, both 33 and of Millard St., Dundee, were arrested Aug. 23 by PYPD responding to a Lake St. Plaza business for an alarm and a complaint of a male kicking a glass door. No damage was done, but both were found with marijuana and related paraphernalia. They were charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and were released with appearance tickets.