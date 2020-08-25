More services offered at Yates County DMV by appointment

Penn Yan

Yates County Clerk Lois Hall says the local office of the Department of Motor vehicles will be adding more types of transactions for appointments at the DMV.

Beginning Sept. 14, DMV staff will be accepting appointments as follows:

• Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday appointments will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. for license type transactions only

• Wednesday and Friday appointments will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. for vehicle type transactions.

Call 315-536-5122 to set up the appointments.

Plate surrenders and renewals at the drop box or by mail only. All types of transactions will still be accepted at the drop box and through the mail for those who do not wish to wait for an appointment.