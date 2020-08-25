Tax credit webinar for homeowners

Homeowners in National Register historic districts, including Penn Yan and Dundee, are eligible to apply to the N.Y.S. Historic Homeownership Rehabilitation Tax Credit program administered by the N.Y. State Historic Preservation Office. The program provides a credit off your N.Y.S. income tax that helps offset the cost of repairs and upgrades to your historic home.

Join the Landmark Society for a free webinar Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. where they will explain how the program works and how you qualify.

You must register at the Landmark Society of Western N.Y.’s website, www.landmarksociety.org/oldhousehelp, for more details and to sign up.

To view a map of the Penn Yan Historic District, go to www.villageofpennyan.com/historic-preservation-district-commission.html. To find a map of the Village of Dundee Historic District, contact the village offices.