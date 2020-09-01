Yates Co. Clerk makes land, court records available online

Penn Yan

Yates County residents now have a more convenient way to access land and court records from anywhere through a new website.

The County contracted with software company Info Quick Solutions Inc. (IQS) to install a new records management system. This means documents are available online for the first time.

“This is a great benefit for the public, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said County Clerk Lois E. Hall. “The website provides instant access to the records available in the Clerk’s office. Older records which have not been scanned into the new system, will still be available in the County Clerk’s records room.”

One day access is available for $15. Printing and downloading images costs 65 cents per page.

There is also a 30-day subscription option. State residents can subscribe for $100, and out of state residents for $450.

You can access records at https://searchiqs.com/NYYAT.

Contact the County Clerk’s Office at 315-536-5120 with questions or for further information.