Keuka College reschedules major events

Keuka Park, N.Y.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Keuka College has made scheduling decisions regarding two of the biggest events on its calendar:

• The already postponed Class of 2020 Commencement ceremony will be rescheduled for next spring, during the same weekend as the 2021 Commencement ceremony.

• Green & Gold Celebration Weekend—the annual fall event that combines traditional Alumni Weekend, Homecoming, and Family Weekend events—will not be held on campus this year (although virtual celebrations are in the works).

“Neither of these decisions was easy but they were unavoidable, as public health guidelines continue to prohibit high-population gatherings,” said College President Amy Storey. “The health and safety of the College community continues to be one of our foremost priorities, so the only option is to postpone any large-scale events for the rest of this year.”

The College will now plan a “Double Commencement Weekend” in May 2021, at which time separate ceremonies will be held on May 22 and 23 to honor graduates of the Classes of ’20 and ’21 respectively.

“The Class of 2020 overcame unprecedented challenges in earning their degrees,” said President Storey. “While we are disappointed that we must wait to celebrate their achievements, I am committed to ensuring the ultimate celebration will not be diminished by the delay.”

In the meantime, Keuka College has created a website honoring the Class of 2020. The online commemoration features more than 500 personalized videos – including one for every graduate.

Green & Gold Celebration Weekend, an annual weekend of campus-wide events including live music, athletic contests, presentations from faculty and students, food trucks, beer and wine tastings, wagon rides, a souvenir photo booth, and plenty of reminiscing, will return in the fall of 2021.

And one final pandemic-related change will continue into the fall: The College has made the difficult decision to keep all College property closed to the general public for the fall semester.

“We value our neighbors and enjoy having them as part of life on campus, but limiting public access is a key component to reducing the population and maintaining as safe an environment as possible for our students, faculty, and on-campus staff,” said Pete Bekisz, the College’s associate vice president for Advancement, Communications, and Technology. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we continue to navigate this challenging, unprecedented time, and we look forward to the day we can once again open our doors for everyone to enjoy our magnificent campus.”