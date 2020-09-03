Police reports for the week of September 2

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

JAMES P. MAHAN, 49, of Washington St., Dundee, was arrested Aug. 23 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a domestic incident where he allegedly subjected two females in the household to unwanted physical contact in violation of a court order of protection. He was arrested on similar charges the day before. This time, he was charged with two counts of 2nd degree harassment and 2nd degree criminal contempt, and was held at the Yates County Jail to await an appearance in the Centralized Arraignment Court.

ANTHONY R. OLSEN, 25, of Rushville, was charged with driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance Aug. 24 by Penn Yan Police. He was issued appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

BRAD M. NORRIS, 45, of Hammondsport, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Aug. 23 by N.Y. State Troopers for drunk driving in Urbana. He was charged with common law DWI, and DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and was later released with appearance tickets for Urbana Town Court.

PAUL B. MILLER, 31, of Stark Ave., Penn Yan, was arrested Aug. 25 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop. He was found with marijuana and a related smoking device, and was charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession. He was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

LARRY OPALKA, 68, of Newark, was arrested Aug. 26 by State Troopers responding to a domestic dispute in Prattsburgh. He was charged with 2nd degree criminal contempt, and was released with an appearance ticket.

WILLIAM H. PRICE, 76, of Penn Yan, was arrested Aug. 26 by Penn Yan Police for felony drunk driving after being stopped for failing to stay in his lane. Smelling of alcohol and failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody for a chemical test. He was charged with felony DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years, felony DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and failure to keep right. he was held at the county jail to await arraignment court.

RICHARD A. DELABRUERE, 75, of Ithaca, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) Aug. 27 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

JESSICA C. MORSE, 34, of Walnut Hill Apts., Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree AUO Aug. 29 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. She was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

JESSUP A. WILCOX, 33, of Hutches Road, Bath, was charged with two counts of 2nd degree AUO, speeding, and driving without a court-ordered alcohol ignition interlock device Aug. 29 by Penn Yan Police. He was processed and released with appearance ticket for village court.

ROCKY L. MESSLER, 35, of Buck Settlement, Bath, was was charged with 3rd degree AUO Aug. 29 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

KATHLEEN M. BRINGLEY, 28, of Harvington Ave., Rochester was arrested for drunk driving at 1:06 a.m. Aug. 29 by Yates County Deputies after being stopped for an infraction on Rte. 54A in Jerusalem. Smelling of alcohol and failing field sobriety tests, she was taken into custody for a chemical test. She was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and moving from lane unsafely, and was released with appearance tickets for Jerusalem Town Court.