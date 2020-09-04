Coach & Equipment walks to support cancer relief in local community

This past Saturday, Aug. 22, Coach & Equipment employees and their families excitedly participated in the Hope Walk of Yates County to raise money for cancer relief in the local community.

“Cancer is a disease that’s affected countless people. It feels good to be making a difference in the lives of cancer survivors here in the community,” says Media Gann, HR Generalist at Coach & Equipment and captain of Team Coach.

The event began at 3 p.m., lasting into the evening until 11 p.m. Festivities kicked off with a welcome ceremony and then a walk around a marked track. Throughout the event, participants enjoyed games, food, live music, and raffle prizes.

The Hope Walk of Yates County is a nonprofit founded in 2016 that Coach & Equipment began sponsoring last year. All funds raised go toward helping cancer patients and survivors as well as their families and caregivers in the Yates County community.

As a local business in Yates County, Coach & Equipment manufacturers and distributes ADA-compliant buses, primarily along the East Coast. Founded in Penn Yan in 1948, Coach & Equipment has a long history of building buses and is committed to engineering their buses to be the safest and longest-lasting in the industry. Coach’s buses are known as the “sturdy workhorses of the midsized bus industry.” For careers or more information about Coach & Equipment, visit www.CoachBusSales.com.