New state guidance for agritourism as fall approaches

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new state guidance for agritourism businesses as the state enters the fall season. The businesses, which include corn mazes, pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operations, hayrides, and haunted houses, are considered low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment and are permitted to operate under the “NY Forward” guidance. New Yorkers can also visit farmers’ markets and craft beverage trails, which have remained open under state guidance, supporting agriculture and tourism.

“New York State’s amazing outdoor attractions and recreational opportunities are a boon for families and communities during the fall season each year, and we want New Yorkers to be able to enjoy this time with their family responsibly and safely,” Governor Cuomo said. “The new guidance announced today will ensure that these businesses can open to the public, allowing families to enjoy their favorite fall activities while providing a boost for our farming communities and local economies.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “As one of the nation’s top agricultural states, New York traditionally comes together in the fall to celebrate the harvest—from apples to grapes to pumpkins. This year, while things may not look exactly the same on your favorite farm, I am happy to say we can still celebrate agriculture’s bounty and the many family-friendly activities that go with it. With this new guidance, we hope New Yorkers will be able to enjoy some of the best of New York agriculture in a safe and socially distanced manner.”

The businesses that can reopen are subject to “Low-Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment” and Public Transportation guidance. Guidance includes, but is not limited to:

Corn Mazes - permitted consistent with Low-Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Hayrides - permitted consistent with Public Transportation guidance and the following conditions:

Mandatory face coverings

Social distance required between individuals/parties

Frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, cleaned and sanitized between rides

Pick-Your-Own Fruit/Vegetables Operations - permitted consistent with Low-Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties.

Haunted Houses - permitted consistent with Low-Risk Indoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Petting zoos are not permitted.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued a full slate of guidelines for the agricultural industry, including guidance for farmers’ markets and for its food and beverage producers. All guidance can be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/coronavirus.