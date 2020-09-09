Local Village Elections Sept. 15
Staff reports
The Chronicle Express
The PENN YAN Village Election that was postponed from March 18 will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Penn Yan Village Hall from noon until 9 p.m. Any qualified voter requiring an absentee ballot can request one from the Yates County Board of Elections in person no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 14.
Three incumbent Village Trustees are up for re-election to 4-year terms.
- Kevin McLoud, of Clinton St.
- Dan Condella, of East Main St.
- Rich Stewart, of Elm St.
Village Justice Michael Christensen, of Sherman St., previously appointed, is up for election to a 4-year term.
All are running unopposed.
Other Villages
- In DUNDEE, the seats held by Larry Howell and Judy Duquette will be on the ballot. Their terms are four years.
- In DRESDEN, the seat held by Brain Flynn will be up for election. Earlier this year, Brett Siegrist was appointed to complete the current term for the seat previously held by David Wernsing.
- In RUSHVILLE, the seats held by Mayor John Sawyers and Trustees Chandra Gilman and Holly Krossber will be on the ballot, as well as another seat that was recently vacated.