Local Village Elections Sept. 15

The PENN YAN Village Election that was postponed from March 18 will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Penn Yan Village Hall from noon until 9 p.m. Any qualified voter requiring an absentee ballot can request one from the Yates County Board of Elections in person no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 14.

Three incumbent Village Trustees are up for re-election to 4-year terms.

Kevin McLoud, of Clinton St.

Dan Condella, of East Main St.

Rich Stewart, of Elm St.

Village Justice Michael Christensen, of Sherman St., previously appointed, is up for election to a 4-year term.

All are running unopposed.

Other Villages