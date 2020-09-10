Great need in Red Cross blood drives next week

The great need for all blood types continues. Support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month as well as others who need transfusions.

The following Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for September.

Wednesday, Sept. 16:

• Benton Fire Department

2–7 p.m., 932 Rte. 14A, Benton

• Himrod Fire Department noon–6 p.m., 3530 Penn Yan–Himrod Road, Himrod

Thursday, Sept. 17:

• Branchport Fire Department 1:30–6:30 p.m., Rte. 54A, Branchport.

Make your donation by scheduling an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App which will also provide you with an updated donor ID.

Red Cross blood drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask at the drive as do all staff and volunteers.

Save up to 15 minutes at the drive by completing a Rapid Pass which includes pre-donation reading and health questionnaire online on the day of donation. Go to RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Donor App. Walk-in donors will be served when time slots are available.