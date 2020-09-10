Police reports for the week of September 9, 2020

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

A tractor-trailer accident occurred at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 26 on Liberty Street in Penn Yan near Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Penn Yan Police report the driver was looking at police patrol cars parked in a driveway he passed when he veered off the street and struck a utility pole, breaking it off and bringing the electric lines down. Penn Yan Fire Dept. and Municipal Electric responded, and power was restored. The truck was towed from the scene by Metal Recovery. The driver was uninjured and was charged with moving from lane unsafely.

Trehana L. Hoad, 21, of Coryell Road, Hammondsport, was arrested Sept. 1 by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies following an investigation of narcotics sales in the Town of Urbana. Hoad was wanted on Superior Court warrants after indictments by a Steuben County grand jury for 5th-degree criminal sale and 5th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class D felonies. She was held in the Steuben County Jail pending arraignment. New York State Police assisted in the arrest.

Sandra S. Washington, 47, of Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation Sept. 1 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license after being stopped for inadequate headlamps. She was issued tickets for both charges and released to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

Jeremy L. Taft, 36, of Hammondsport, was arrested Sept. 1 by State Troopers responding to a shoplifting call in the Town of Erwin. He was charged with petit larceny and was released with an appearance ticket for Erwin Town Court.

A one-car accident occurred at 3:34 p.m. Sept. 3 on Rte. 54/East Lake Road near Plaisted Road in Milo. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies report the driver, Betty A. Peer, 83, of East Lake Road, Dundee, went off the west side of the highway, striking first a mailbox and then a NYSEG utility pole, snapping it in half. Penn Yan Fire Dept., Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Medic 55 also responded. A witness at the scene reported Peer stated she was trying to retrieve an item from her purse at the time of the accident. She received minor lacerations to her arm. No citations were issued. Rte. 54 was shut down for approximately two hours as NYSEG crews repaired the downed electric and telephone lines.

Darren J. Hoose, 35, of Walnut Hill Apartments, Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 3 by Penn Yan Police responding to a complaint of the odor of marijuana coming from an apartment. Upon speaking with him, Police detected the odor and discovered a bag of the same in one of his pockets. He was charged with 2nd-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Penn Yan Police and Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to a report of a 21-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive Sept. 3 at Keuka Gardens Apartments on Brown Street. On arrival, Police discovered the man on the bathroom floor suffering an apparent overdose of heroin and/or fentanyl. Officers Katie Zebrowski and Terry Skelly each administered two doses of Narcan to the victim, while Chief Thomas Dunham performed CPR. They were able to partially revive the man by the time the ambulance arrived. EMTs administered another dose of Narcan and took the still unconscious man to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Police also found a 22-year-old female in the apartment who also appeared to be under the influence of heroin/fentanyl and took her to the hospital as well. FLACRA’s Emergency Response Team was contacted and arrived to assist the family. The woman was treated and released. The man was transferred to Intensive Care at Geneva General Hospital, where he is reported in stable condition and expected to recover. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Malik Moore, 20, of Rte. 364, Penn Yan, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Sept. 3 by Yates County Deputies after being stopped for an infraction. A vehicle search revealed suspected cocaine, marijuana, and metal knuckles. He was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was processed and released with appearance tickets for Benton Town Court.

Trenton Henry, 19, of Reed St., Geneva, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Sept. 6 by Yates County Deputies after being stopped for an infraction. A license check showed his to be suspended, and he was found to have marijuana. He was charged with 3rd-degree AUO and unlawful possession of marijuana and was released to a third party with appearance tickets for Benton Town Court.

Jack W. Corey Sr., 59, of Walnut Hills Apartments, Penn Yan, was charged with 2nd-degree unlawful possession of marijuana Sept. 6 by Penn Yan Police who discovered the marijuana and a smoking pipe while they were assisting him to his residence. he was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

A two-car accident occurred Sept. 6 at the intersection of Rte. 54 and Ridge Road in Torrey. Yates County Deputies report Justin W. Robinson, 32, of Rte. 364, Penn Yan, failed to stop for a stop sign on Ridge Road and collided with the eastbound car of Barbara W. Wadsworth, 69, of Gunderman Road, Spencer. Dresden Fire Dept. and Penn Yan Ambulance Corps responded. Wadsworth was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital with chest and foot injuries. Robinson was checked over at the scene and released. He was charged with failure to stop.