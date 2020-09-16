Dundee Area United Fund underway

The 64th Annual Dundee Area United Fund Campaign is now underway. Generous community support during past campaigns has been greatly appreciated. Once again we are asking for your help in making our community a better place to live.

Each year we raise money to help local community organizations. This year we are committed to helping thirteen agencies, including the Dundee Children’s Center, the Dundee Library, the Yates Co. Red Cross, and the Yates Christmas Program.

This year’s goal is $25,000. The Fund Committee and Board are completely volunteer. We have no paid staff. Our only expenses, which typically amount to 2%–3% of our annual budget, are for paper, postage, printing, and accounting fees for government required 501-C3 filings. 97%–98% of your donations go directly to the recipient agencies.

Your contributions can be given to Board Secretary Joan Washburn at Five Star Bank (Dundee Office) or mailed to:

Dundee Area United Fund

P.O. Box 15

Dundee, NY 14837