Mitrano picks up endorsements from End Citizens United, Let America Vote

Penn Yan

Tracy Mitrano has won the support of End Citizens United (ECU) and Let America Vote (LAV) in her quest to replace Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY23rd).

ECU works to reduce the outsized influence of corporate donations in US elections that stemmed from a 2010 Supreme Court decision equating money with “free” speech. LAV is dedicated to protecting every American’s right to vote. The two organizations recently merged to back candidates who share their goals.

“Tracy Mitrano is an educator, lawyer, and cybersecurity expert on a mission to restore democracy,” said ECU/LAV President Tiffany Muller. “She’s a fierce advocate for reform who will fight to root out corruption in Washington.

“As a scholar of American History, Dr. Mitrano knows just how damaged our election system is because of the influence of Big Money and corporate special interests,” she added. “We’re proud to endorse Tracy Mitrano, and we look forward to helping her win.”

“At the root of all the challenges the people in the 23rd District face—healthcare, education, infrastructure, the environment—lies the need for campaign finance reform in Congress,” said Mitrano. “I could not be prouder to work with the End Citizens United PAC and Let America Vote to restore integrity and transparency in government.”