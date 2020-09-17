Benton Volunteer FD receives FEMA funding

Benton

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently awarded $166,666.67 to the Benton Volunteer Fire Department in Penn Yan to provide personal protective equipment for firefighters responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant, the state received $4,406,589.73 to provide essential PPE, training and supplies for firefighters responding to the outbreak.

The state also received $640,105 from FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program, which is designed to strengthen the nation’s emergency response and preparedness for fire-related hazards by maintaining 24-hour fire department staffing.