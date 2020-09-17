Democratic HQ open in Penn Yan

The Yates County Democratic Headquarters at 9 Main Street in Penn Yan, is now open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays until 8 p.m.

They will have campaign material for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, Tracy Mitrano for Congress, Leslie Danks Burke for New York State Senate, and Dixon Zorovich for the Jerusalem Town Board; as well as information on the two Yates County referendums.

Voter Registration and Absentee Ballot forms are available in both English and Spanish.

Feel free to drop in with any questions about the three ways to vote: by mail, early voting, or on Election Day.

You are also invited to write post cards to support the Democratic Candidates at the headquarters or at home. Sample messages will be provided. Those with any questions may call 315-308-3044.