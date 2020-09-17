Police reports for the week of September 16

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

JESSICA AGER, 32, of Dundee, was arrested Sept. 7 by N.Y. State Police responding to a domestic dispute. She was charged with criminal mischief, and released with an appearance ticket for Starkey Town Court.

A tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital for hip and neck injuries after the truck rolled over Sept. 9. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies report driver DAVID P. PARISH, 42, of Penn Yan, was traveling north on Twitchell Road in the Town of Gorham at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 9 when the truck went off the east side of the road and rolled over. Parish was taken by ambulance to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and was reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, and driver distraction appears to be the cause of the accident. The N.Y. DEC was called out for a diesel spill as well as spillage of Parish’s cargo of milk.

A house fire was reported at 6:14 p.m. Sept. 9 in Milo. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Management, Himrod, Dundee, and Penn Yan Fire Departments, and Penn Yan Ambulance Corps were dispatched to a structure fire at 828 Hatmaker Road, the home of the LEON B. HOOVER family. The fire was discovered by a passerby who heard the smoke detector going off inside the house. The fire started in the kitchen by the stove, and firefighters were able to contain the fire. The house was not occupied at the time when the fire started.

JAY E. LABAR JR. 34, of Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 9 by Penn Yan Police after an incident that occurred in July when he allegedly engaged in a course of conduct that seriously annoyed and alarmed a person over a period of time and with no legitimate purpose. He was issued a criminal summons to Penn Yan Village Court on a charge of 2nd degree harassment, and was released.

HARLEY W. MEADOWS, 30, of East Elm St., Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 11 by Penn Yan Police investigating an unrelated complaint who discovered two cannabis plants growing on her property. She was charged with growing cannabis without a license and unlawful possession of marijuana, and was released with appearance tickets.

LEONARDO CHAVEZ-GONZALEZ, 21, of Penn Yan, was arrested for drunk driving Sept. 12 by Penn Yan Police who had seen him driving recklessly and almost collide with a parked vehicle on Water St. Showing signs of intoxication, he refused both field sobriety and chemical tests. He was charged with common law DWI, reckless driving, failure to keep right, unsafe start, and refusal of a breath test. He was taken into custody, processed, and released with appearance tickets.