Yates County Offices open for the public

Penn Yan

The Yates County Office Building is open to the general public from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, as part of the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, appointments are preferred, and some departments and services will be subject to continued limitations.

“In an effort to comply with CDC guidelines and provide a safe environment for our employees, as well as our residents that will be entering our county facilities,” says County Administrator Treasurer Nonie Flynn, “we are focused on decreasing population density of employees while still delivering services to our residents.”

• Employees and visitors will be screened at the building entrance, are required to wear face coverings, and must maintain social distancing of at least six feet at all times.

• Any persons exhibiting any form of illness are advised to stay home.

• Hand hygiene stations are located throughout the building, and cleaning protocols have increased.

“Together we can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect those at the highest risk for serious illness by following social distancing, says Flynn. “Thank you for your understanding in these unusual times.”

Please refer to the following list of Yates County departments and services – and any associated limitations. Department phone numbers and more COVID-19 related information can also be found on our website at www.yatescounty.org.

Yates Co. Departments

• Board of Elections – Open to the public beginning Sept. 21. 315-536-5135

• Buildings & Grounds – Open. 315-536-5105

• Community Services – Open. Appointment preferred. 315-536-5115

• Cornell Cooperative Extension – Open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday. 315-536-5123

• County Administration – Open. 315-531-3210

• County Clerk – Open. Appointment preferred. Records Room open by appointment only. 315-536-5120

• County Treasurer – Open. 315-536-5192

• Department of Motor Vehicles – Open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday – appointment for license type transactions. Wednesday and Friday by appointment for vehicle type transactions. 315-536-5122. Plate surrenders and renewals by mail or at the drop box. License and vehicle transactions are also being processed by mail or at the drop box.

• District Attorney – Open. 315-536-5550

• Highway Dept. – Open. 315-531-3200

• Historian – Open. 315-536-5147

• Information Technology – Open. 315-536-5189

• Legislative Office – Open. 315-536-5150

• Office for the Aging – Closed to the public. Available by phone. 315-536-5180

• Office of Emergency Management – Open. 315-536-3000

• Personnel – Open. 315-536-5112

• Planning – Open. 315-536-5153

• Probation – Open. 315-536-5155

• Public Defender – Open. 315-536-3420

• Public Health – Open. 315-536-5160

• Real Property – Open. Appointment preferred. 315-536-5165

• Sheriff’s Office – Open. 315-536-4438

• Social Services – Open. Appointment preferred. 315-536-5183

• Soil & Water – Open. 315-536-5188

• Veterans’ Services – Open. Appointment preferred. 315-536-5196