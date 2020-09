Penn Yan

Yates County Clerk Lois E. Hall was notified Sept. 10 that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has determined it was necessary to move the driver’s license road testing site in Penn Yan.

The road test site has been moved from 360 Elm St. at the Penn Yan Sports Complex, to Court Street next to the Yates County office building, effective immediately. All road tests will be given on Court St. going forward.