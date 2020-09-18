EMT Basic training course offered

The Yates County BLS Training Center is sponsoring an EMT-Basic Original class starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Penn Yan Area Ambulance Corps, with instructors Joseph Axtell and Jason Johnson, AEMT-CC, CIC. Classes are held Monday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. as well as one Saturday a month at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required by calling Deputy Director of Yates County Emergency Services, Diane Caves at 315-536-3000.

