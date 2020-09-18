Join Finger Lakes Clean Up Day Sept. 19

Please join Finger Lakes Clean Up in a regional clean up of your own Finger Lake Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Though the target date is Sept. 19 you can still clean up your local waterway or land on an earlier date, and document your hard work with photos so the group can still share it on their Facebook page.

They will have a 10-yard dumpster donated by Casella, at the Watkins Glen Village Marina, where you can dispose of your bags and snap a picture of your group. Participants are encouraged to like the Finger Lakes Cleanup Facebook page and ask questions on how to best promote and support the second annual Finger Lakes Clean Up event. From there you can download the logo or posters for your use in helping promote the event. It can be used on any merchandise, such as t-shirts or hats you or your sponsor might purchase.

The NYSDOT sent the information to their Adopt-A-Highway groups, and organizers dropped off posters and information with many Finger Lakes businesses, hoping they will put clean up groups together and help promote the event.

“We all prosper from the beauty of our Finger Lakes, so it’s important that we all do our best to keep them beautiful,” says event organizer Robert Kurz of Watkins Glen Wine & Spirits. “We did a SCUBA clean up of the Watkins Glen Village marina last September, and it was a big success. We are putting another group of scuba divers together again this year and clean the village marina again.”

Lucky Hare Brewing is doing another clean up of the Finger Lakes National Forest in Hector. “They did a great job last year and are looking forward in doing another clean up this year,” says Kurz. “They are also offering a $1 off their beers and 10% off any merchandise on the 19th for all participants of the clean up event.”