Last call for literary submissions

Short story writers, poets, and memoirists have until the end of September to submit their original, Finger Lakes-themed work to be considered for inclusion in the fourth issue of local literary magazine Bluff & Vine.

While previous issues have focused solely on Keuka Lake, editors Alex Andrasik and Bethany Snyder have widened the scope of the literary magazine to include all 11 Finger Lakes.

“You don’t have to live here or be from here to be in Bluff & Vine,” says Snyder. “We only ask that your work reflect the Finger Lakes region in some way.”

Previously unpublished fiction, nonfiction, poetry and memoir can be submitted until Sept. 30. For complete submission guidelines, visit www.bluffandvine.com/submissions.