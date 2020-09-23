Yates County GOP news
The Yates County Republican Committee (YCRC) shares the following items from its Sept. 17 full committee meeting:
Candidates
YCRC’s endorsed candidates for the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3 are:
• Donald Trump, President
• U.S. House of Representatives, Tom Reed
• N.Y.S. Senate, Tom O’Mara
• N.Y.S. Assembly, Phil Palmesano
• N.Y.S. 7th Judicial Supreme Court, Dan Doyle
• County Coroner, Ron Dailey
• Jerusalem Town Council, Rich Lent
Annual Dinner
YCRC will be holding its Annual Dinner Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Benton Fire House on Rte. 14A in Benton Center. Mix and mingle from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Dinner and program from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Our keynote speaker will be Nick Langworthy, Chairman of the N.Y. GOP. Candidates U.S. Congressman Tom Reed, N.Y.S. Senator Tom O’Mara and N.Y.S. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano will be there. Contact John Prendergast at johnYCRepublicans@gmail.com for tickets.
The GOP Headquarters is open for visitors at 14 Main St. in Penn Yan until the election.
Republicans believe in: Strong Economy, Limited Government, Strong Military, Immigration Control, Uphold the Constitution, the Right to Bear Arms, Affordable Health Care.
Officers
YCRC elected their officers for the next two years:
Jack Prendergast, Chairman
Marsha Devine, Vice Chairman
John Socha, Vice Chairman
Penny Marchionda, Secretary
Treasurer, Bonnie Percy
Your vote counts! We encourage everyone to vote. If you’re not registered, you have until Oct. 9.