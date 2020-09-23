Yates County GOP news

The Yates County Republican Committee (YCRC) shares the following items from its Sept. 17 full committee meeting:

Candidates

YCRC’s endorsed candidates for the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3 are:

• Donald Trump, President

• U.S. House of Representatives, Tom Reed

• N.Y.S. Senate, Tom O’Mara

• N.Y.S. Assembly, Phil Palmesano

• N.Y.S. 7th Judicial Supreme Court, Dan Doyle

• County Coroner, Ron Dailey

• Jerusalem Town Council, Rich Lent

Annual Dinner

YCRC will be holding its Annual Dinner Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Benton Fire House on Rte. 14A in Benton Center. Mix and mingle from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Dinner and program from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Our keynote speaker will be Nick Langworthy, Chairman of the N.Y. GOP. Candidates U.S. Congressman Tom Reed, N.Y.S. Senator Tom O’Mara and N.Y.S. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano will be there. Contact John Prendergast at johnYCRepublicans@gmail.com for tickets.

The GOP Headquarters is open for visitors at 14 Main St. in Penn Yan until the election.

Republicans believe in: Strong Economy, Limited Government, Strong Military, Immigration Control, Uphold the Constitution, the Right to Bear Arms, Affordable Health Care.

Officers

YCRC elected their officers for the next two years:

Jack Prendergast, Chairman

Marsha Devine, Vice Chairman

John Socha, Vice Chairman

Penny Marchionda, Secretary

Treasurer, Bonnie Percy

Your vote counts! We encourage everyone to vote. If you’re not registered, you have until Oct. 9.