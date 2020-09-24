Penn Yan School Board to appoint replacement member

The Penn Yan Central School District has a vacant board seat due to the resignation of Leslie Elliott, who has moved out of the District.

The Board of Education intends to appoint an individual to fill the vacancy through June 30, 2021. If interested, the candidate may then seek election at the Annual Budget Vote and Election of Board Members to be held in May, 2021.

A candidate must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years of age, a qualified voter, and resident of the Penn Yan Central School District.

Interested candidates should submit a letter indicating their qualifications and reasons for seeking nomination as a board member no later than Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 to: Katie Champlin, District Clerk, Penn Yan Central School District, One School Drive, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

For further information, please contact Katie Champlin at 315-536-3371.