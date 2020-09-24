Police reports for the week of September 23

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Annaliesa Perot, 32, of Middle Road, Middlesex, was arrested Sept. 11 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies on a warrant from Potter Town Court where she was wanted on charges of 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and unsafe tires. She was held at the Yates County Jail to await Centralized arraignment Court.

A truck vs. bicyclist accident occurred Sept. 14 on Rte. 14 where a box truck struck a bicyclist near Long Point Road. Yates County Deputies, Dresden Fire Dept., Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, and Medic 55 responded. On arrival, driver Christopher Vogler, 41, of Johnson Road, Geneva, was waiting roadside, and the juvenile bicyclist was attempting to continue on his way. Investigation into the incident revealed that both Vogler and the bicyclist were traveling north on Rte. 14 when the mirror of Vogler’s truck struck the boy’s head knocking him off his bike. At the time of the investigation, the boy denied any injuries, was checked over by EMS, and released to his parents. No charges were made.

A two-car accident with injuries occurred Sept. 14 on Rte. 14 near City Hill Road. Yates County Deputies, Dresden Fire Dept., Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, and Medic 55 responded. On arrival deputies discovered the drivers, Timothy A. Sampson 33, of Grace St., Penn Yan, and Shawn Lanphear, 30, of Leach Road, Penn Yan, were out of the vehicles. EMS checked over Lanphear at the scene and he signed off. Sampson was treated and taken to Soldiers & Sailors memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigation into the crash revealed that Lanphear was stopped to turn left onto City Hill Road when Sampson rear-ended him. Sampson was ticketed for following too close.

Shelly Hamlin, 49, of Union City, Pa., was arrested at 6:39 a.m. by Penn Yan Police responding to a reported suspicious vehicle parked at a local business. Finding Hamlin sleeping in the driver’s seat, Police discovered her license was suspended in both N.Y. and Pa. She was charged with 2nd degree AUO and unlicensed operation, and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Steven M. Coates, 54, of Massey Cr., Chapin, S.C., was arrested Sept. 15 by two Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies who drove there to execute a Superior Court bench warrant and extradition at the Richland County Detention Facility in Columbia, S.C. Coates was driven back to the Yates County Jail by the two Deputies, and is being held there for County Court on a charge of violating his probation from his conviction for 3rd degree grand larceny.

Jarrod D. Strong, 48, of Penn Yan, was arrested for drunk driving Sept. 15 by State Troopers after being stopped for multiple vehicle and traffic violations on I-90 in the town of Hamburg. He was allegedly found to be intoxicated, taken into custody, and processed at Buffalo where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.26%. He was charged with aggravated DWI as a misdemeanor and several violations. Strong was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets for Hamburg Town Court.

Tino M. Rivas, 47, and Erech S. Lenchert, 41, both of Penn Yan, were arrested Sept. 15 by Penn Yan Police for disorderly conduct after police observed the men physically fighting in front of a local establishment. Officers took both into custody and took them to the Police Department for processing. Both were later released on appearance tickets.

Alex Ziriada, 26, of Penn Yan, an inmate of the Yates County Jail, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 17 by Penn Yan Police on two separate bench warrants for failing to appear in Village Court. The original charges for Ziriada were petit larceny, 5th degree criminal possession of stolen property, and attempted petit larceny, all from local establishments. Ziriada was held in the Yates County Jail pending arraignment in Yates County CAP Court.

Michael Labadee, 35, of Leach Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 17 by Penn Yan Police after investigation of a Sept. 10 incident when he allegedly struck a village resident in the head with a hammer, and threatened another resident. He was charged with 2nd degree assault, 2nd degree menacing, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was held at the county jail to await arraignment court.

Kyle Collins, 24, of West Lake Road, Branchport, was arrested for drunk driving Sept. 18 by Yates County Deputies after being stopped for traffic violations on Rte. 54A in Jerusalem. Smelling of alcohol and failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody for a chemical test. Collins was charged with DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater having an open container of alcohol while driving, failure to keep right, and failure to maintain lane. He was released with appearance tickets for Jerusalem Town Court.

Sierra Boggio, 21, of 421 Pear St., Keuka Park, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Sept. 19 by Yates County Deputies responding to a reported case of domestic violence. While being interviewed, she allegedly struck a Deputy with her knee and physically resisted Deputies as she was taken into custody. She was taken to the Public Safety building, charged with 2nd degree harassment and resisting arrest, and released with appearance tickets for Jerusalem Town Court.