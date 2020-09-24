COVID-19 has been a primary focus for our community over the past eight months but you need to remember that Influenza “flu” season is coming and you need to prepare now. “The very best thing you can do to prevent getting the flu is to get a flu shot,” said Yates County Public Health Deputy Director, Sara Christensen. “An annual flu shot is recommended for almost everyone 6 months and older. It is one of the best ways to reduce flu illnesses, hospitalizations and death from flu. This fall and winter, the flu virus and COVID-19 may both be spreading. For that reason, getting a flu shot will be more important than ever to help people stay healthy and to ease the burden on our health care system”

There are different types of flu vaccines this year and Public Health encourages you to talk to your doctor or pharmacist to see which one is best for you. Getting your flu shot earlier in the season gives your immune system time to build up before being exposed to circulating flu viruses. When looking for a place to get a flu shot, you can go to your doctor’s office, your pharmacy, or a public flu clinic. If you have no health insurance or your insurance does not cover the flu shot, you can come to Public Health for your flu shot.

Penn Yan Rite Aid Pharmacy public flu clinics are being held for anyone 4 years and older at the Yates County Office Building Auditorium at 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan on the following dates:

• Thursday, Sept. 24, 10–11:30 a.m.

• Friday, Sept. 25, 1–2:30 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26, 10–11:30 a.m. and 1–2:30 p.m.

In addition to the flu shot, other important steps to take to prevent the flu are washing your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based rubs, good cough & sneeze habits using a tissue or the bend of your arm, and staying home from work, school and community events if you are ill. For more information, call 315-536-5160 or visit www.yatescountypublichealth.org.