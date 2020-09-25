Trusted St. Mark’s Terrace employee charged; grand larceny, forgery

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — A former Director of the Enriched Housing Program at St. Mark’s Terrace has been arrested on nine felonies and two misdemeanors for stealing money from 10 elderly residents of Penn Yan she was entrusted to help.

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella says that after a long and exhaustive investigation by N.Y. State Police, dating back almost two years, Amy MacKerchar, AKA Amy Wetmore, 41, of Phelps, has been charged with 2nd degree grand larceny (class C felony), two counts of 3rd degree grand larceny (D felony), three counts of 2nd degree forgery and three counts of 2nd degree possession of a forged instrument (class D felonies), as well as one count of 3rd degree forgery and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a signature (class A misdemeanors). She was held for arraignment Thursday in Yates County Centralized Arraignment Court, and was released on her own recognizance under the N.Y. State bail reform law.

Casella says MacKerchar’s fraudulent conduct took place over a course of time when she took undue advantage of seven residents of St. Mark’s Terrace as well as three other victims. While he would not disclose an amount, Casella said that the 2nd degree grand larceny charge is for amounts in excess of $50,000.

St. Mark’s Terrace Board President, the Very Rev. Dan Burner, Rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and Dean of the Southeast District of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, says that upon learning of the investigation in 2018, “The board responded by suspending Amy MacKerchar from her position, and improving our internal controls over finances to prevent such a thing from happening again. MacKerchar was later terminated from her job.

Casella expects the case to be waived up to Yates County Criminal Court.