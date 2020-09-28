KCCH’s 3rd annual ‘Life is a Journey’ run/walk goes virtual

Life has certainly set us all on an unexpected path in 2020, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Keuka Comfort Care Home (KCCH) has decided to hold its third annual “Life Is A Journey” 10K/5K road race, originally scheduled for October, virtually. With the opportunity to try something completely new, KCCH has set Keuka Lake as the course. Participants can choose to run or walk one of two challenges: the entire 73-mile perimeter of Keuka Lake (the Laker Challenge) or 22 miles tip-to-tip from Penn Yan to Hammondsport (the East Side Adventure). Beginning on September 15 through December 15, participants can run or walk on their own schedule outside or on a treadmill, with each day’s mileage counting toward the total goal. Mileage is recorded on the dedicated race website, where you can track your progress.

To keep runners and walkers motivated and to celebrate all that the Keuka Lake community has to offer, race organizers have created digital “badges” that highlight points of historical, geographic, business, or tourist interest along both of the challenge routes. As each participant’s logged miles pass by a point of interest, they will receive an email with information about that point of interest. The East Side Adventure will start at the Flour Shop Bakery & Cafe and end in Hammondsport at The Crooked Lake Ice Cream Company. The Laker Challenge will begin and end at the Keuka Comfort Care Home. The entry fee is $45 and all participants will receive a one-of-a-kind, special edition long-sleeve race shirt. Race organizers are encouraging participants to form or join a team; teams of ten or more will receive a $5 discount on each members’ registration fee.

As a member of the event’s planning team, Steve Heller reports that over 350 participants living from coast to coast and even residing in Europe, have already registered for the event. He reminds everyone registering to please “check” the spot where you elect to receive emails from Run Signup. “This will allow you to easily track and record your mileage and receive the ‘badges’ that will enrich your experience and make the challenge that much more memorable,” says Heller.

Many of our usual plans and activities may have been put on hold this year, but we can still get out, stay fit, and—most importantly—keep ourselves and our communities safe for all. All race proceeds after expenses will go to support the Keuka Comfort Care Home, whose mission is to provide compassionate end-of-life care to those who have reached the end of their journey. We may not be able to gather together in the same way right now, but even from a distance, we can collectively work together to make our community stronger. For more information and to register to take the Life Is A Journey Challenge, visit Keuka Comfort Care Home at http://keukacomfortcarehome.org/10k/.