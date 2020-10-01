Finger Lakes & Yates Co. stay low on COVID-19 transmission

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 84,770 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 866, or 1.02 percent, were positive. As a region, the Finger Lakes remains comparatively low with positive case rates of 0.4% Thursday, 0.4% Friday, and 0.7% Saturday.

Yates County doing well

Of the 455,626 total individuals who tested have positive for the virus, only 65 have been from Yates County, with two new cases over the weekend.

Deputy Director Sara Christensen reports there are currently 10 people in quarantine, with two active cases, including one who is currently hospitalized in the Southern Tier.

Christensen attributes the low numbers to an encouraging level of acceptance of masks and social distancing among the citizens of Yates County.

Cuomo confirmed 866 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 455,626 confirmed cases in New York State. Statewide, there were six deaths Saturday due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,456.

“COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always,” Cuomo said. “I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together.”