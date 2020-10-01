Police reports for the week of September 30

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Rachel C. Wells, 23, of Hamilton St., Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 19 by Penn Yan Police after she was stopped for speeding. A license check showed hers to be suspended. She was released with tickets for speeding and 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and will answer in Penn Yan Village Court.

Sean L. Jacque-Johnson, 22, of Mertensia Road, Farmington, was ticketed for 3rd degree AUO Sept. 19 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for driving with a suspended driver’s permit. He will answer in village court.

Anthony Mayhew, 28, of Henrietta, was arrested Sept. 21 by Penn Yan Police for 2nd degree harassment based on an incident Feb. 28 when he allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact while inside a local business on Elm St. A criminal summons was issued from Penn Yan Village Court and Mayhew appeared in court to answer the charge.

Penn Yan Police arrested Michael J. Labadee, 35, of Penn Yan, on a NYS Parole warrant for violating the conditions of his parole. Penn Yan Police worked closely with NYS Parole on this case and Labadee was held at the Yates County Jail on the warrant.

Edmund C. Reynolds, 52, of Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 21 by Penn Yan Police after a complaint he attempted to steal money from a local business. Security camera footage from the business shows Reynolds took money from a tip jar and then attempted to manipulate the closed cash register. When confronted by the business owner, Reynolds is seen on video returning the money and then lifting up the register once the staff was not looking. Reynolds was charged with attempted petit larceny (class B misdemeanor) and was released on a desk appearance ticket in accordance with NYS Bail Reform requirements.

John A. Dellapenno III, 32, of Hornell, was arrested Sept. 22 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop on Elm Street early Tuesday morning when he almost collided with a parked police vehicle off the roadway. Investigation revealed Dellapenno’s driving privileges had been suspended and revoked since 2006 for multiple offenses. He was also required to have an interlock ignition device in any vehicle he operates which he did not have. Dellapenno was taken into custody, processed and released on appearance tickets for 2nd degree AUO, no ignition interlock, and unauthorized stickers.

Garrett Dunbar, 59, of Clinton St., Penn Yan, was ticketed for driving with a suspended registration Sept. 22 by Penn Yan Police. He will appear in village court.

Amber Snyder, 24, of Elm St., Penn Yan, was ticketed for driving with a suspended registration Sept. 22 by Penn Yan Police. She will appear in village court.

A car vs. pedestrian accident occurred Sept. 22 at Main and East Elm Streets in Penn Yan, where Janine F. Perry turned left onto East Elm and struck a 38-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child in the crosswalk. The victims were treated for minor injuries by Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps EMTs and released. Perry was cited for failure to yield the right of way to pedestrians in a crosswalk and will answer in Penn Yan Village Court.

A serious bicycle accident occurred Sept. 22 on North Ave. east of Main St. in Penn Yan where a 16-year-old male was riding east when he hit a storm drain and lost his front wheel. He was thrown from the bike and suffered significant injuries. Due to a head injury, he was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was not wearing a helmet.

Anthony R. Olsen, 26, of N. Main St., Rushville, was ticketed for driving with a suspended registration Sept. 22 by Penn Yan Police. He will appear in village court.

Jessica R. Johns, 33, of Dresden, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for having a headlight out. A DMV check showed her license to be suspended. She was charged with 3rd-degree AUO and inadequate headlights and was released with a ticket to appear in village court.

William G. Ager Jr., of Dundee, was arrested Sept. 23 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies after he allegedly was in a domestic incident with a person under an order of protection from him. He was charged with 2nd degree criminal contempt and 2nd degree harassment, and was held at the county jail to await the Centralized Arraignment Court.

Matilynne A. Ponsetti, 24, of Pre-Emption Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 24 by Yates County Deputies after being stopped for an infraction. Smelling marijuana, Deputies searched her and discovered marijuana in leaf and edible forms. She was taken into custody to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for a blood test. Ponsetti was charged with DWAI by drugs, 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and speeding. She was released with appearance tickets for Benton Town Court later.

Carrie J. Baughman, 37, of Main St., Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 24 by Penn Yan Police after she failed to stop at a stop sign on Wagener St. and then was speeding on Liberty St. Smelling of alcohol and showing signs of intoxication, Baughman failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the county jail for a chemical test which revealed her blood alcohol content to be .19%. Baughman was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18% or greater, refusal of a breath test, unlicensed operation, consuming alcohol in a vehicle, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was issued appearance tickets and was released to answer in village court later.

Brittany S. Jensen, 27, of Florence Ave., Penn Yan, was ticketed following a traffic accident on North Ave. where Jensen rear ended another vehicle that had stopped in traffic for a school bus. A check of Jensen’s registration revealed it was suspended. Jensen was issued tickets for following too close and suspended registration. Nobody was injured in the crash. She will answer in village court later.

Giovany C. Morales, 22, of Stark Ave., Penn Yan, was ticketed for driving with a suspended registration Sept. 25 by Penn Yan Police. He will appear in village court.

Kristopher J. Mahan, 39, of Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 25 by Penn Yan Police responding to an altercation outside a residence where he allegedly made unwanted physical contact with several people, and touched an intimate body part of one of the victims. He was also found with marijuana and a smoking device. Mahan was charged with forcible touching, two counts of 2nd degree harassment, and 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He was processed and then taken to the county jail to await arraignment court.

A 17-year-old eligible youthful offender was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Sept. 27 by Penn Yan Police investigating a suspicious vehicle in Indian Pines Park. The youth was found with marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, was charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession, and was released with an appearance ticket.