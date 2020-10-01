Wiemer named to ‘Top 100 Wineries of 2020’

DUNDEE — Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard has been selected as one of the Wine & Spirits Magazine Top 100 Wineries of 2020. Inclusion in the Top 100 is based on the overall strength of the portfolio. This is the 10th time that Wiemer has received this honor.

The magazine congratulates, “the 2020 Top 100 Wineries for their exceptional performance in our tastings this year. Our exclusive blind tasting process revealed this diverse collection of producers from around the globe and we honor them for their outstanding wines.”

The Winter 2020 issue is on shelves now, where you can read profiles of each of the 100 honored wineries. Alongside Wiemer, additional Top 100 wineries include Selbach-Oster, Penfolds, Louis Jadot, and Tablas Creek Vineyard among others from wine regions all over the world.

“This is a great honor for us at Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard and we are proud of our

team, “ says Wiemer co-owner, Oskar Bynke. “Wine & Spirits Magazine has always put in the effort over the years to seek out and taste wines from our Finger Lakes region and we appreciate that dedication.”

Wiemer’s top-scoring wines include the 2016 Noble Select Riesling Josef Vineyard (94 points), 2018 Riesling Magdalena Vineyard (93 points), and the 2018 Riesling Dry (93 points). These are among nine Wiemer wines that scored over 90 points.

This year, Wine & Spirits will be hosting a virtual Top 100 tasting event. From Oct. 14 to 23 they will be hosting Top 100 Sessions.

“Each 30-minute Session will feature two Top 100 winemakers, inviting attendees to taste along with them as they discuss their top-scoring wines with Wine & Spirits editors and guest sommeliers,” writes the magazine.

To learn more about the Top 100 Virtual visit: /www.wineandspiritsmagazine.com/top100virtual .

“Wine & Spirits Top 100 Sessions are a benefit for Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, supporting restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As in the past, the event will also support NY/NJ Baykeeper and San Francisco Baykeeper.”