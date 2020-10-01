Yates County Public Health awarded National Accreditation

PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health is proud to announce that it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). Yates County Public Health worked with surrounding counties in our S2AY Rural Health Network (Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, and Wayne) making this the first regional accreditation in the United States. Public Health works for the health and safety of the entire community. Deb Minor, Public Health Director for Yates County shared, “It is a privilege to work across county lines with my colleagues promoting healthy behaviors, preventing diseases and preparing for and responding to public health emergencies like COVID-19.”

Established in 2007, PHAB is the nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing and transforming the quality and performance of governmental public health agencies in the U.S. and abroad.

The national accreditation program sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance. More than 80 percent of the U.S. population now reap the benefits of being served by a health department that has undergone PHAB’s rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets a set of quality standards and measures. “Through the accreditation process, our staff and department has demonstrated that the services provided meet national standards. I am very proud of the high quality work that staff continually offer to our community members,” stated Deb Minor.

“The value of becoming nationally accredited through PHAB extends far beyond the interior walls of the health department,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “People living and working in communities served by these health departments can be assured that their health department is strong and has the capacity to protect and promote their health. Just going through the accreditation process itself helps health departments pinpoint the areas that are critical to improving the work they do for their communities.”

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, public health departments are on the front lines of communities’ efforts to protect and promote health and prevent disease and injury. Across the nation, health departments provide services aimed at promoting healthy behaviors; preventing diseases and injuries; ensuring access to safe food, water, clean air, and life-saving immunizations; and preparing for and responding to public health emergencies.