SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blood drives Oct. 6

Staff reports
The Chronicle Express

Only two October Yates County Red Cross blood drives are currently scheduled: 

12:30–6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 

  • Dundee American Legion, 10 Spring St., Dundee
  • St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan

Red Cross blood drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are required to wear a mask or face covering as must all staff and volunteers.

To make an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Donor App which will provide you with an updated donor ID card. 