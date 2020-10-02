Blood drives Oct. 6

Only two October Yates County Red Cross blood drives are currently scheduled:

12:30–6:30 p.m. Oct. 6

Dundee American Legion, 10 Spring St., Dundee

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan

Red Cross blood drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are required to wear a mask or face covering as must all staff and volunteers.

To make an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Donor App which will provide you with an updated donor ID card.