Blood drives Oct. 6
Only two October Yates County Red Cross blood drives are currently scheduled:
12:30–6:30 p.m. Oct. 6
- Dundee American Legion, 10 Spring St., Dundee
- St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan
Red Cross blood drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are required to wear a mask or face covering as must all staff and volunteers.
To make an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Donor App which will provide you with an updated donor ID card.