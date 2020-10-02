Prattsburgh school closed by COVID-19

Prattsburgh School was closed last Friday after a BOCES employee who visited the school the week prior, tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from Prattsburgh Superintendent Kory Bay was posted on the school’s Facebook page Thursday night. “We are presently working through a situation with the Steuben County Department of Health, and this process will take the day to resolve.”

Sunday night, Bay posted the following alert on the school’s website:

“I am sorry for the late notice, but this is a very recent development. I just learned that one of our students has tested positive for COVID-19. I worked with the Steuben County Department of Health and we have decided that, based on our protocols, the school will be closed on Monday, Sept. 28th.

“We will be assisting the Steuben County DOH with contact tracing tomorrow and will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.”

As of Monday, Bay said the school was working with the DOH to contact trace and make further decisions about when and how to reopen.