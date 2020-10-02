Register to vote by Oct. 9

YATES COUNTY — The last day to register to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election is Oct. 9 in person at the Yates County Board of Elections (BOE), located at 417 Liberty Street, Penn Yan.

The BOE open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. All visitors are required to wear a mask.

For those wishing to mail in their registration, it must be postmarked no later than midnight Oct. 9 and received at the Board of Elections no later than Oct. 14

Citizens may also request and vote an absentee ballot at the BOE office up until 5 p.m. Nov. 2.