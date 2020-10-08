35 new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben Co.

Staff Reports

Corning Leader

BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 35 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 548 confirmed cases, 185 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (11)

Town of Bath (2)

Town of Cameron (2)

Town of Campbell

Town of Caton

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning

Town of Erwin

Town of Hornby

Town of Hornellsville (2)

Town of Prattsburgh (4)

Town of Rathbone (2)

Town of Thurston

Village of Addison (2)

Village of Bath

Village of Savona

Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.