35 new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben Co.
Staff Reports
Corning Leader
BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 35 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 548 confirmed cases, 185 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (11)
- Town of Bath (2)
- Town of Cameron (2)
- Town of Campbell
- Town of Caton
- Town of Cohocton
- Town of Corning
- Town of Erwin
- Town of Hornby
- Town of Hornellsville (2)
- Town of Prattsburgh (4)
- Town of Rathbone (2)
- Town of Thurston
- Village of Addison (2)
- Village of Bath
- Village of Savona
- Village of Wayland
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.