Not registered to vote? Time is running out

Here’s everything you should know about registering to vote:

What is the registration deadline?

Friday, Oct. 9, online or in person. Postmarked by Oct. 9 by mail.

Who can register?

In order to register, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17)

A N.Y. resident and a specific county, city, town, or village resident for at least 30 days before the election

Not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction

Not adjudged mentally incompetent by a court

Not claiming the right to vote elsewhere.

How can I register?

Registering online through the DMV is the fastest and most convenient way to register, but you must have a New York-issued driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID. Access New York’s electronic voter registration application at www.voterreg.dmv.ny.gov/motorvoter.

By Mail. You can download a registration form in English or Spanish from the state Board of Elections website at www.elections.ny.gov/votingregister.html. You can also request a printed form by entering your name and address into a Board of Elections database at www.elections.ny.gov/voterregsite/voterregistration.

In Person. You can register in person at your county Board of Elections location or any New York state agency-based voter registration center. For a list of agencies where you can register to vote, go to www.elections.ny.gov/NVRA.html.

What documents do I need to register?

You will need at least one of the following pieces of personal information:

Your most recently issued New York State DMV issued driver license, permit or Non-Driver ID

Your ZIP Code currently on record with the DMV

The last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

What if I’m registered but need to change my party enrollment or address?

The voter registration form can be used as a change of address or change of party enrollment form. Your change of address, if received at least 20 days before the general election, must be processed by the County Board of Elections in time for the election. A change of party enrollment received up until Feb. 14 each year will be effective immediately. Changes received on or after Feb. 15 were changed after the June primary and entered in the voter’s registration record.

What if I don’t know if I’m registered or not?

You can check your registration status at www.voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Will COVID-19 restrictions affect my ability to register to vote in person?

Many DMV and other agency locations are open by reservation only, or with limited capacity. If you arrive in person, you must follow social distancing and masking protocol.