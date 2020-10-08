Police reports for the week of Oct. 7

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

An investigation by Yates County Sheriff’s Corrections Officers and Deputies Sept. 20, discovered that an inmate in the Yates County Jail had introduced dangerous contraband into the jail. The investigation found matches and other items had been smuggled into the jail, which put the safety and security of the facility and everyone inside at risk. The inmate will answer the new charge in Penn Yan Village Court later. At this time the defendant’s name is being held for the safety and security of the facility.

ROBERT J. MERRILL, 36, of Demunn Road, Beaver Dams, was arrested Sept. 23 by Yates County Deputies responding to a one-car accident on Rte. 14A at Baker Road. Upon arrival, Deputies found Merrill out of his vehicle that was rolled on its side. A license check showed his was suspended with two scoffs on one date. He was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and other infractions and will appear at Milo Town Court later.

WILLIAM T. SMITH, 48, of Reading Center, was arrested for drunk driving Sept. 26 by N.Y. State Troopers in Montour Falls. He was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI with a .18% BAC or greater and was later released with appearance tickets for Montour Falls Village Court.

Aleksandre D. Atanasov, 27, of Astoria, Queens, was arrested Sept. 28 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for traffic violations. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana and found Atanasov to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, speeding, and inadequate lights, and was released with appearance tickets.

STEVEN H. GODWIN, 24, of Branchport, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and was released with a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

Penn Yan Police arrested an 18-YEAR-OLD ELIGIBLE YOUTHFUL OFFENDER Sept. 29 on a warrant issued from Penn Yan Village Court for a violation of probation. Yates County Probation determined that the subject failed to follow the terms of their probation sentence and filed the violation with the Court. The youth was taken into custody at their residence on Hoyt Road without incident and was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

A car vs. horse & buggy accident occurred the night of Sept. 30 on Pre-Emption Road north of Bellona in the town of Geneva. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies report driver CHRISTOPHER VERDEHEM, 32, of Bellona, was traveling south when he struck the buggy driven by MATTHEW SHIRK, 18, of Geneva. West Lake firefighters and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded to the scene. Despite extensive damage to the buggy, the horse was uninjured, and Shirk and his younger brother suffered only minor injuries. They were treated at the scene. Verdehem’s vehicle also sustained extensive damage. He was charged with unsafe passing on the left and will answer in Geneva Town Court later.

DAVID J. MORTENSEN, 62, of Belknap Hill Road, Branchport, was arrested Sept. 30 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies on a warrant from Jerusalem Town Court for violation of probation. He was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

AUSTIN W. FARMER, 24, of Penn Yan, was arrested Sept. 30 by Penn Yan Police Officers after stopping him for driving with a suspended registration. Upon stopping Farmer, officers noted he appeared nervous and showed signs of deception. A search revealed 10 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and a used needle. Police confiscated the items and brought Farmer to the police department where he was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, and driving with a suspended registration, and released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.