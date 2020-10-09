Sgt. Chisom and Dep. Rayburn honored for saving child’s life

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Yates County Sheriff’s Office and the Penn Yan Police Department have good reason to be proud of two of their officers.

Last week, the University of Rochester Trauma Team from Strong Memorial Hospital recognized the life-saving efforts of Deputy Sheriff Kyle Rayburn and Police Sergeant Derek Chisom during the Aug. 9 car vs. horse & buggy accident involving a Mennonite family of seven, ranging in age from 7 months to 33 years old, whose buggy was struck from behind by a passing car.

Dep. Rayburn was on duty and dispatched to the scene by 911. Sgt. Chisom was off duty and headed to work when he stopped to render assistance. The two officers together saved the life of a 7-year-old girl, who had a severe injury to her leg, by applying a tourniquet to control her loss of blood. The injured girl has since been released from Strong, and is now recovering at home with all the rest of her injured family members, in the care of family and friends.

“We are very proud of Sgt. Derek Chisom’s heroic actions and of everyone else who helped that day,” says Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham, including Mercy Flight, LifeNet, Medic 55, Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Yates County Deputies, especially Dep. Rayburn, Yates County Dispatch, Yates County Emergency Management, Branchport Fire Department, U of R Medicine and all of the Strong Hospital staff.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike also thanked all involved in the handling of the incident, and praised the quick action of these two officers.

“Through the training that both officers received, lives were saved, giving critical aid to facilitate safe transport to Strong Hospital for care.” Spike says his officers all receive training through “Stop the Bleed,” and are issued two tourniquets to be kept on them at all times for emergencies.