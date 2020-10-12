New state labor laws, benefits

Governor Cuomo enacted a law that provides benefits—including sick leave, paid family leave, and disability benefits—to New York employees impacted by mandatory or precautionary orders of quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19.

Register for a New York Small Business Development Center webinar Oct. 13, noon–1 p.m. at the Yates County Chamber Of Commerce’s website (https://business.yatesny.com/news).

The webinar will provide employers the information that they will need to know regarding new emergency paid sick leave and paid family leave laws.

Guest speakers; Frank Kerbein is the Director of the Center for Human Resources with the Business Council of New York State; Andrea Waters is an HR Specialist and COVID Disaster Relief Advisor with the NYSBDC at SUNY Canton.