Fall classes at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum

The Finger Lakes Boating Museum exists for the education and preservation of the boating activities and boat building heritage of the Finger Lakes. Part of that mission includes classes like those offered below.

October 17

FLBM Class: Winterizing your boat

10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum with Dave Rockwell. This workshop is a must for those who keep their boats in the Finger Lakes area all year long. Whether you do it yourself or hire it done, understanding the process of winterization is important. Dave Rockwell, a retired professor of Corning Community College and FLBM Trustee, will lead you through the process. Cost for the event is $30 for members $35 for non-members. Please RSVP by emailing info@flbm.org or by calling 607-569-2222. Please bring a lunch. *The Finger Lakes Boating Museum will be abiding by NYS Covid-19 guidelines. Masks will be required for all events and social distancing will be encouraged.

November 5

FLBM Class: Ice Fishing

5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum with Andy Gugliotta. Learn about the art of ice fishing, a popular winter sport, from an avid fisherman. Andy is a teacher here in Hammondsport and has some very creative approaches to this sport. This event is free but donations are requested. Please RSVP by emailing info@flbm.org or by calling 607-569-2222. *The Finger Lakes Boating Museum will be abiding by NYS Covid-19 guidelines. Masks will be required for all events and social distancing will be encouraged.

November 7

FLBM Class: Wood finishing techniques

10 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum with Ed Wightman. Participants will learn to prepare the surface for painting/varnishing and to apply primer, paint, and the first coat of varnish.​ Event is $30 for members, $35 for non- members Please RSVP by emailing info@flbm.org or by calling 607-569-2222. Please bring a lunch. *The Finger Lakes Boating Museum will be abiding by NYS Covid-19 guidelines. Masks will be required for all events and social distancing will be encouraged.

The FLBM will be abiding by N.Y. State COVID-19 guidelines in its events. This includes being outdoors when possible, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing.